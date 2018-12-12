Earthpages.org

Doing Away With Scientism | Issue 102 | Philosophy Now


Ian Kidd exposes the errors of the science fundamentalists.

Source: Doing Away With Scientism | Issue 102 | Philosophy Now

Opinion: I almost get the impression that some intelligent people who are sort of getting what I have been trying to say about this over the past few days are actually AFRAID of possible repercussions for admitting that science has unsavory qualities not unlike the medieval Christian church.

FEAR was huge in medieval Christianity.

Is science – as scientism – taking up the slack?

Don’t be a “denyer”… Face the facts. 🙂

Advertisements

What are you thinking?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.