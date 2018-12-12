Ian Kidd exposes the errors of the science fundamentalists.

Source: Doing Away With Scientism | Issue 102 | Philosophy Now

Opinion: I almost get the impression that some intelligent people who are sort of getting what I have been trying to say about this over the past few days are actually AFRAID of possible repercussions for admitting that science has unsavory qualities not unlike the medieval Christian church.

FEAR was huge in medieval Christianity.

Is science – as scientism – taking up the slack?

Don’t be a “denyer”… Face the facts. 🙂