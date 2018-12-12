Scientists say there are lots of simple things you can do to eat more sustainably — without going vegan, or even giving up the foods you enjoy.

Source: Your meals are speeding up climate change, but there’s a way to eat sustainably | CBC News

Comment: Maybe CBC should change its name to CCC. The Church of Climate Change.

Now the Church of Climate Change is telling us that our basic need to eat is killing the planet too. I imagine most everyone at CBC receives nice, comfy paychecks. They can afford to be picky, buying overpriced specialty foods. And they can afford to be brokers of guilt and fear. It pays for them.

Now here’s an inconvenient truth.

I actually heard first-hand from a former CBC employee that they got their job through high-level political connections and they were not qualified for the position they got. I can’t say much more because that would be compromising a source. But that sounds like corruption to me.

Meanwhile, more guilt and fear from the Church of Climate Change. And no care for the jobs and workers who produce the kinds of food the CCC is blacklisting.

Btw, I don’t each much meat. I don’t preach it. I just do it.