Thomas Merton enjoys greater influence 50 years after death – Vatican News (with commentary)

Source: Thomas Merton enjoys greater influence 50 years after death – Vatican News

Opinion: The above links to a glowing story about how Thomas Merton was a champion of and is championed by interfaith luminaries. He’s often described as a mystic, an exemplar and a great figure who challenged the rigid structures of Catholic monasticism.

I hate to say it but I see him as a pretty regular guy, feeding off Catholic hypocrisy in his own private little hermitage, all paid-for by an incredibly corrupt Church.

That’s not poverty. That’s a game. Poverty is not knowing where the heck your next paycheck is going to come from, or whether you will even have a paycheck in the future.

Some clergy seem to love to play the game of holy poverty, all the while enjoying middle-class lifestyles provided for by an organization worth literally billions.

Put simply, it’s a joke.

Meanwhile, some churchgoers who are on the edge or who have fallen through the cracks are sometimes sniffed at as “not very good Catholics” because they don’t register for the collection plate and play into that game. Actually, the way it is usually put is, “I’m not sure he or she was the best Catholic…”

Have you heard that?

I have.

The other thing about Merton not mentioned in the above story is that he had a 25-year-old lover when he was over 50. Personally, I don’t see anything wrong with that. Both were of legal age. Gosh, I had a professor who married one of their students. S/he was the worst professor I ever had. But I don’t judge her/him on marrying her/his student.

Here’s a link to a story about Merton’s love life: https://www.beliefnet.com/columnists/deaconsbench/2009/12/thomas-mertons-love-life-subject-of-new-biography.html

No Catholic gloss there.