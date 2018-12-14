God Squad: What do we look like in heaven? | Newsday (with comment)

After death it makes sense to me that our souls spend time reflecting on the quality of our decisions during our embodied lives.

Source: God Squad: What do we look like in heaven? | Newsday

Opinion: This is a good article but has a few issues and a point I would disagree with:

Hinduism does not universally agree that the soul loses identity by merging with God. Some schools believe that the soul maintains individuality. If interested see Sankara vs Ramanuja.

Christianity likewise has a pretty wide degree of variance with regard to the nature of heaven. Years ago I talked with a Pentecostal who believed he would have a house and a cat in heaven, just like on Earth. Others lean toward the idea that on Earth we only see through a glass darkly, and that the nature of heaven is too grand for us to imagine. Myself, I often use the analogy of an embryo being unable to imagine the complexity and scope of the world he or she is about to be born into.

There’s no mention of saints and their intercession, which for me is key to understanding the link yet differences between heaven and Earth.