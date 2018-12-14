Earthpages.org

Making Earthpages Easier – Now outlining when comments appear with news


To make Earthpages.org easier to navigate and to save you time, I’m now indicating when news stories also have an additional commentary.

So if you see “with comment” beside a headline, it means I’ve thought about it and have something to say.

If you don’t see “with comment” beside a headline I’m probably too busy – or maxed out – to say something, or maybe I just don’t feel the need to voice an opinion on that particular story.

This should make for a better visitor experience. If I can think of an even better way to indicate when comments are added, I’ll implement it.

Suggestions are always welcome.

Meanwhile, original articles will now have “Earthpages.org” appear just after the heading. For example, Mental Illness, Suffering and Difference – How will we see things in ten thousand years? | Earthpages.org

That one didn’t do very well so I thought I’d give it a boost here! 😉

Thanks to all who take the time to let me know you’re enjoying the site. I can see through statcounter.com how many hits earthpages gets. But for someone to actually “like” a story is different. And it’s appreciated.

Happy Holidays!

MC

 

