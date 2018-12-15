An outspoken Chinese pastor and his wife face up to 15 years in prison after being charged with inciting to subvert state power, a sign that Chinese authorities are intensifying a crackdown on religious groups, one of the most serious in recent decades. Wang Yi, 45, who runs the independent Early Rain Covenant Church in the southwestern city of Chengdu, was detained last weekend along with more than 100 members of his congregation.
Source: Chinese pastor and wife face 15 years in prison as crackdown on religious groups intensifies | The Independent