Mystical Experiences Open a ‘Door of Perception’ in the Brain (with comment)

People may be prone to mystical experiences when the brain’s inhibitory functions are suppressed, not because a single ‘God spot’ in the brain is activated, new research suggests.

Source: Mystical Experiences Open a ‘Door of Perception’ in the Brain

Opinion: This is a welcome change – almost a relief – from other neuropsychological interpretations of mysticism. Some people who have read my stuff may think that I am anti-science. But that is not right. Those people are just not carefully reading what I am saying.

I am anti-scientism, which is a totally different ballgame from being anti-science.

Anyhow, here’s a promising look at possible connections between psychiatry and religion. For me, this is the future. And the more humble and open-minded scientific researchers are, the less chance we have of falling into a frightening kind of state-scientism-authoritarianism where ‘deviants’ are drugged or lobotomized to fit into a warped system.

If we don’t talk about it, I believe this kind of dystopian future could happen. So I talk.

Ironically, I wrote a paper about this back in the 90s. The professor’s overall response was negative and authoritarian. He actually returned and subsequently refused to write a letter or recommendation for my postdoc scholarship applications without even opening the envelope containing my package. So he flatly refused my project without even taking a few moments to look at it.

I had thought that academia was a place free of bias, where one could explore new ideas and positively apply them to the world around us.

These days I am not so näive.