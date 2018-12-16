Earthpages.org

Is The World Shifting To ‘Ambient Computing’? – Slashdot


In the future, “A massive convergence of technologies will enable us to use computers and the internet without really using them,” argues Computerworld.

Source: Is The World Shifting To ‘Ambient Computing’? – Slashdot

gags9999 | Flickr
Advertisements

What are you thinking?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.