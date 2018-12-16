John West Explicates C.S. Lewis on Science, Scientism, and Skepticism | Evolution News (with comment)

Earthpages.org

John West Explicates C.S. Lewis on Science, Scientism, and Skepticism

So what has changed since then? Are we supposed to believe that just a century ago, elite opinion in science and in the culture at large was so terribly fallible and vulnerable to being misled by prejudice — yet today, it cannot err?

Source: John West Explicates C.S. Lewis on Science, Scientism, and Skepticism | Evolution News

Comment: Nicley put. Let’s not forget the political and economic dimensions of that all too human activity called ‘science.’

