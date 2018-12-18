Ukraine – Shut down of TV channels is unacceptable for democracy – people’s deputy (with comment)

112 Ukraine and NewsOne are those news channels which show not only the authority’s position, but also alternative points of view of the politicians, experts, public figures, – Miroshnichenko

Opinion: This doesn’t only happen with governments. Private interests have their own way of marginalizing voices that might not pay or perhaps challenge the opinions and practices of a CEO or majority shareholder.