The Pagan Attis and Christian Jesus: A Spurious Connection? | Ancient Origins (with comment)

Recently, it has been popular to suggest in some circles that Christianity was influenced, or even derived from, the ancient Roman mystery religions – religions often known to have orgiastic rituals and connection to a personal god.

Source: The Pagan Attis and Christian Jesus: A Spurious Connection? | Ancient Origins

Opinion: First of all, thanks to Leeby Geeby at Shamagaia for bringing this story to my attention. When first receiving the link I initially assumed it was another one of those “Christianity and Paganism are all the same” stories. I was busy at the time so replied without reading it (not always a good idea).

After looking over the article, however, I noticed it was far more nuanced than previously imagined. I also noticed that as I grow in years I don’t care to rant and rave so much about how Christianity differs from other religions. Maybe I’m mellowing. Maybe I’m just getting lazy. Or maybe I’m just acknowledging that, although I have ongoing numinous experiences within a Christian context, I can’t know for sure what others experience. So all comparisons among religions and beliefs are problematic.

Having said that, I certainly do not want to be thrown in the camp of those Christian fundamentalists who have no appreciation for the cultural contexts and political aspects of scripture and tradition. But I also wouldn’t want to be identified with those who dismiss scripture as inaccurate stories or mere fabrications and tradition as self-legitimizing claptrap.

For me, it’s a balance and I do read the Good Book from time to time. When I feel called to read the Bible, it’s usually right on, engaging and deep. And I attend Catholic Mass quite frequently, but not slavishly.

As for Christianity and Paganism, of course, similarities and differences can be found. Certain psychological and practical patterns do repeat. It seems, for instance, that the date of Christmas was in part a pragmatic, political choice. The Roman public at the time was used to celebrating their Pagan Saturnalia festival. So the canny Church leaders saw the benefit of proclaiming Christmas during that period of gift giving and celebration.

An easy changeover.

In today’s world, it would be like replacing Thanksgiving with a new feast with transformed meaning. Who knows, maybe North Americans and folks around the world will celebrate First Contact Day on Thanksgiving if ETs save us from some great calamity around the same time.

Whimsical and far-fetched, yes. But I only mention it to illustrate the dynamic of how early Christian leaders, quite consciously, replaced the Pagan Saturnalia with the potentially new experience of Christmas. I say potentially because it seems that for many non-Christians, Christmastime is just another holiday period.

That’s not the case for me. But then, I believe and have reason to believe that Christ isn’t just a nice guy who happened to find himself on the wrong side of the political fence.

As a total process, healthy Christianity doesn’t ignore or repress but incorporates the best of Paganism. Right now, for instance, I’m listening to Maurice Ravel’s Daphnis et Chloé.

And I’m enjoying it!