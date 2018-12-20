Earthpages.org

Oxytocin enhances spirituality, new study says (with commentary)


“Spirituality is complex and affected by many factors,” Van Cappellen said. “However, oxytocin does seem to affect how we perceive the world and what we believe.”

Source: Oxytocin enhances spirituality, new study says

Opinion: When I first saw this headline I thought, Oh God… another reductive piece from the science whiz kids. After all, spirituality involves trying to discern God’s will and dynamics like intercession, which IMO is so much more than just feeling great or superficially “connected” with others, like at a football game.

However, the above quotation appearing at the end of the piece saves the article. At least there is a hint of humility here.

Advertisements

One comment

What are you thinking?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.