Why Sharing Is The Future of Your City | The New York Times (with comment)

Opinion: I think there is some truth to this. Recently a thoughtful person put an ad in Kijiji for their free stereo amp. They very honestly said that it wasn’t 100% functional but me being a bit of an electronics nerd thought I should at least give it a try. Free is free, right?

Turns out I love the amp and it powers my main music system right now.

If that kind person hadn’t taken the time to post the ad in Kijiji, the unit probably would be headed for the dump right now.

However, I got the impression that some folks thought it odd that I would pick up a used amp instead of running out to the store and buying a new one.

We are so brainwashed by advertising and the need to identify with new products and labels that simple resuing is almost perceived as an eccentric thing. But to me it just made sense. The amp is a good one. And it has all the features I wanted. So why pay more?

Here’s my entry about it at my personal blog: Vintage Audio Showdown – NAD 3155 vs Harmon Kardon HK 3270