The Mind Of A Technocrat Is Rooted In The Religion Of Scientism (with comment)


It is a fatal error to equate Scientism with science. True science explores the natural world using the time-tested scientific method of repeated experimentation and validation. By comparison, Scientism is a speculative, metaphysical worldview about the nature and reality of the universe and man’s relation to it.

Source: The Mind Of A Technocrat Is Rooted In The Religion Of Scientism

Comment: This wouldn’t be my definition of scientism but for those interested in the emerging scientific hegemony the above short article is worth reading. The reference to Saint-Simon, especially, takes me back to a Classical Sociological Theory course that has been influential over the years.

The idea that scientists should be policymakers is nothing new. Clearly, it goes back the Enlightenment. That’s not to say that I see it as enlightened.

Just as we shouldn’t confuse good science with scientism, to equate enlightenment with The Enlightenment would be foolish.

