Who Wins: Neuroscience vs. Mysticism | Sofia Carozza (with comment)

Can neuroscience debunk mystical experiences? Should we dismiss them as a matter of misfiring neurons, or are they something more something more? In the […]

Source: Who Wins: Neuroscience vs. Mysticism | Sofia Carozza

Comment: This is a very good article but there are a few points I should mention. First, not all scientific studies of mysticism are reductive. Just recently I posted one that looks quite promising (Mystical Experiences Open a ‘Door of Perception’ in the Brain).

However, I would agree that many scientific studies about mysticism are plagued with errors—as mentioned in the article, terms are often inadequately defined and the reasoning can be ludicrously faulty, to include the error of drawing unwarranted conclusions from the available data (which is not science but scientism).

The fact that psychiatry is heavily influenced by many of these neuropsychological studies presents a challenge. Anyone with a mystical bent may feel apprehensive about going into psychiatric counseling, which in Canada is free of charge while non-medical psychologists are costly and not affordable for many. I know one Catholic person, for instance, who is suffering and on the edge but will not see a psychiatrist because they are afraid of being victimized by a vulgar interpretation of their inner experience.

So this is not just an obscure academic issue but a very tangible one that affects real people today.

I wrote about this problem using the tools of postmodernism for a professor who for whatever reasons, just couldn’t fully understand what I was saying. At least this is how it seemed. The professor somehow had escaped to Canada from a communist occupied country and perhaps this traumatic situation or choices they made along the way hindered their ability to appreciate what I was suggesting and trying to accomplish. Or maybe it had nothing to do with communism.

Maybe the professor was just a third-rate hack… communism or no communism.

Another point I should add centers on the question of community. The author suggests that mystics should belong to a community to guard against error. I agree but am not sure that existing Catholic communities are really up to the task.

In the 21st century, I believe we need an innovative approach to both mysticism and the idea of community. The web, for example, is a great place to reach out and discover like-minded others whom highly intuitive persons may not have had access to before the internet was invented.

To some that may seem like a spurious definition of community. But let’s not forget that we are talking about mystics, not conventional people who tend to regard face to face interaction as essential to the definition of “community.”