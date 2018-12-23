The wives of white-collar crime: Support group aims to help families and end stigma (with comment)

Women from four continents learned the hard way that they were married to white-collar criminals. Now their private online support group, the White-Collar Wives Project, is shining a light on damage that white-collar crime can cause the entire family.

Getting your own lawyer can put both you and your spouse in a better position in the end because you are able to protect certain assets that he can’t.

Comment: Not until fairly recently did the topic of corruption and white-collar crime begin to appear in sociological theory publications. It was one of those taboo topics that few touched, probably partly out of ignorance and partly out of fear.

Sadly, real individuals are being hurt by unscrupulous liars who can put on an amazing front—until they are caught, that is. That’s when the innocent spouses are left to pick up the pieces.