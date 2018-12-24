Religion, Spirituality, and Psychiatry | Psychiatric Times (with comment)

There are many reasons why psychiatrists may be reluctant to address issues of spirituality/religiosity (S/R) with patients. It may be that they are generally less religious than the patient or they may be uncomfortable broaching this topic with patients… However, the trend in favor of addressing S/R issues in psychiatric care is growing.

Source: Religion, Spirituality, and Psychiatry | Psychiatric Times

Opinion: I supppose it’s a good thing that this article tries to address religion, spirituality and psychiatry. However, to boil down the incredibly complex world of spirituality and religion to the simple designation “S/R” seems almost ludicrous. But then again, that’s what psychiatrists do. They simplify complex beliefs, experiences and practices to artificially constructed diagnostic categories.

When I worked in a so-called challenged classroom one young student drew the most amazing Native Art pictures. This young person was every bit as talented as Norval Morrisseau or Roy Thomas. But instead of seeing her/him as a potential mystic or seer, the psychiatrists doped her/him up and gave her/him some kind of label. I don’t know the whole history but to me it seemed tragic that our culture could not recognize that this person might just have been different and gifted in ways that many others are not.

Again, at least the above article makes a stab at discussing the possible integration of psychiatry, religion and spirituality. But I’m afraid that analytically, it ranks somewhere between Grade 6 and 7.

Why do I say this?

Well for starters, it lumps together Buddhism and Catholicism under one reductive designation, “S/R.”

These two religions are incredibly different.*

Buddhism rejects the whole idea of God and the personal self, while Catholicism stresses a living relationship between those two entities.

However, it’s all “S/R” according to the above.

By way of analogy, if you take your car to a low-grade mechanic who doesn’t know the difference between a Honda Civic and a Maserati, how confident will you be that your repairs will be done right?

Also, the piece begins by admitting that many psychiatrists don’t really get religion and yet, later on, suggests they are qualified to distinguish between reality vs. illusion and delusion.

That’s quite a claim. Most philosophers worth their salt wouldn’t be so arrogant and contradictory.

So just how many subtle spiritual dynamics are potentially misunderstood or entirely overlooked by psychiatrists?

To me, it seems like not a few psychiatric doctors and patients are regrettably caught up in one big mess of ignorance and arrogance. From the self-legitimizing style and content of the psychiatric discourse to patients being treated by ham-handed healers—in some cases, the whole thing seems quite unfortunate.

Better to talk than to not talk. But psychiatry, in general, still has miles to go before it becomes a sophisticated, integrative healing practice.

As with any discipline, there will always be exceptions and some doctors will be more humble, intelligent and aware than others.

Today it seems like the luck of the draw. You get a good psychiatrist and you might be able to have a mature discussion and expect a good outcome. You get bad one and run the risk of being victimized by the lowest common denominator.

True wisdom is not easily regulated by boards and councils nor is it something taught in textbooks. Wisdom develops over time through the finest and most exacting school of all:

The School of Life.

—

* Follow this link for a summary of some (not all) of the differences: https://www.diffen.com/difference/Buddhism_vs_Christianity