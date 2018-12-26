Earthpages.org

Psychiatrists Least Religious Among Physicians (with comment)


“Something about psychiatry, perhaps its historical ties to psychoanalysis and the anti-religious views of the early analysts such as Sigmund Freud, seems to dissuade religious medical students from choosing to specialize in this field,” said lead study author Farr Curlin, an assistant professor of medicine at the University of Chicago

Source: Psychiatrists Least Religious Among Physicians

Comment: This is sort of linked or a follow up to what I was suggesting here: https://epages.wordpress.com/2018/12/24/religion-spirituality-and-psychiatry-psychiatric-times-with-comment/

