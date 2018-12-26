Research shows biases against immigrants with non-anglicized names | EurekAlert! Science News (with comment)

“We do not suggest immigrants to Anglicize their ethnic names in order to avoid discrimination,” says Xian Zhao (University of Toronto), lead author on the study. “This certainly puts the onus on immigrants to promote equity and our previous studies also suggest that Anglicizing names may have negative implications for one’s self-concept.”

Source: Research shows biases against immigrants with non-anglicized names | EurekAlert! Science News

Comment: Living in Toronto is great for those who appreciate all the fruits of a multicultural city. It’s a wonderful opportunity to learn, grow and make new kinds of connections.

We’re not so much a ‘melting pot’ like the US. We don’t expect our citizens to fit into a homogenous Jello mold. No. As a ‘cultural mosaic’ we respect and celebrate difference and so far, it’s working much better here than in some countries that love to spout liberalism but when push comes to shove, find their citizens demonstrating in the streets.