Western leaders blasted for refusing to help persecuted Christian – WND (with comment)

A prominent commentator, a journalist, academic and editor of Rebel Priest is lamenting the fact Asia Bibi and her family are “dodging murderous mobs” this Christmas, rather than safe in the borders of a freedom-loving nation.

Source: Western leaders blasted for refusing to help persecuted Christian – WND

Comment: To all those politically correct or New Age enthusiasts who say “all religions are the same,” chew on this one. Religion, culture and politics are often closely linked. And just as not all countries are the same, all religions are not always the same.

Now if a blogger is simply out to make money instead of getting at the truth, they’ll probably play the game and try to please the PC crowd. But sooner or later b.s. caves in on those spouting it. It may take time, but it all comes out in the wash.

IMO God only puts up with so much crapola before righting a person or a society heading in the wrong direction. This is especially so in our emerging global culture where actions and effects are often felt not just locally but around the world.