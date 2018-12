We are guinea pigs in a worldwide experiment on microplastics Microplastics in the Mediterranean Sea. By Dirk Wahn/shutterstock.com John Meeker, University of Michigan One of the main problems with plastics is that although we may only need them fleetingly – seconds in the case of microbeads in personal care products, or minutes as in plastic grocery bags – they stick around for hundreds of years. […]

Paradigm Shifts and the Bible – Unknowing Truth (with comment) Paradigm Shifts and the Bible Source: Paradigm Shifts and the Bible – Unknowing Truth Comment – Thanks to Leeby Geeby at Shamagaia for bringing this to my attention. In some ways, it mirrors my own journey but I have been called to a Eucharistic – not just a Biblical – approach to Christianity.

Time actually existed before the Big Bang, according to new theory | MNN – Mother Nature Network (with comment) A new theory says the Big Bang wasn’t the start of time, it was just a transition. And so, perhaps the Big Bang happened, but rather than being a beginning, it was just a transition of sorts, a door to a mirrored existence, a mind-twisting rabbit hole through which time passes but where reality itself […]