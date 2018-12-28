Time actually existed before the Big Bang, according to new theory | MNN – Mother Nature Network (with comment)

A new theory says the Big Bang wasn’t the start of time, it was just a transition.

And so, perhaps the Big Bang happened, but rather than being a beginning, it was just a transition of sorts, a door to a mirrored existence, a mind-twisting rabbit hole through which time passes but where reality itself is flipped. It’s an Alice-in-Wonderland world, physics. Until we finally do definitively solve these mysteries, it’s sure to be a wild ride.

Source: Time actually existed before the Big Bang, according to new theory | MNN – Mother Nature Network

Opinion: For those who don’t understand why I sometimes say that our culture has become brainwashed by science, I suggest looking at this article. Clearly, we are dealing with some guy or gal’s imagination. In fact, this whole theory really looks more like mythology than the science we’ve all been conditioned to uncritically believe in.

But the facts are right in front of our eyes. There are several theories about the creation of our universe. For a while, the Big Bang was presented as fact. Kids were taught it and as kids, probably accepted it on some deep level. TV docs presented it with thrilling graphics, which usually captures the imagination of all ages.

Now, this is just one example of ideological fraud in science. And I’m sure many would suppose that on more precise matters there is sufficient evidence to support a given claim. Well, yes, perhaps according to the defined variables. But the problem with that supposition is that possible additional variables are completely ruled out.

For those brainwashed by science, God doesn’t make a light bulb work. Flicking a switch does.