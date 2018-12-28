Yehudi Menuhin – Virtuoso, Thinker, Seeker | Earthpages.org

Before Joshua Bell, Sarah Chang and Hilary Hahn, one of the biggest names in the classical violin world was Yehudi Menuhin.

Yehudi Menuhin (Baron Menuhin, OM KBE 1916-99) was an American/British violin virtuoso and conductor whose playing inspired Albert Einstein to say “now I know there is a God in heaven!”

Menuhin also jested with Canadian pianist Glenn Gould over the merits and demerits of live concert hall vs. recorded studio performances, a conversation foreshadowing many of the social and philosophical issues facing us today in the digital age.

In 1953, Life published photos of Menuhin in (then) esoteric yoga positions. The year before, Menuhin had visited India, where Nehru, the nation’s first Prime Minister, introduced him to the influential yogi B. K. S. Iyengar, who back then was largely unknown beyond India. Menuhin arranged for Iyengar to teach in London, Switzerland, Paris, and elsewhere. He became one of the first prominent yoga masters teaching in the West.

Menuhin also took lessons from Indra Devi, who opened the first yoga studio in Los Angeles in 1948. Both Devi and Iyengar were students of Krishnamacharya, a pioneering hatha-yoga teacher in India.¹

—

¹ A good portion of this entry has been slightly edited from Wikipedia.