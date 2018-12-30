Time to Relax | Earthpages.org

I don’t know about you but I usually get a bit burnt out over the holidays. For some and especially for contemplative folks, the holidays can seem more like work days, Make that, overtime hours!

I enjoy the festive season but am usually happy when things get back to normal.

For me, Christmas can be any day I choose because the Mass is a celebration of Christ which takes place every day of the year. That is one thing I really appreciate about the Catholic Church – despite my critiques – that I hope never changes.

Anyhow, this is just a brief note to say I’m going to let things slide for a day or so. At least, that is what I intend to do. Chances are I’ll see some news story and feel compelled to comment. 🙂

Wishing you all a Happy New Year! If I’m not getting back to your blog in the next little while it’s because, really, I need a break!

~ MC