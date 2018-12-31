Outlander – The Birds & The Bees

Michaelwclark.com

I’m a huge Outlander fan and just watched the latest installment. Brianna is so cute. She’s a great choice for Jaime and Claire’s daughter. The actor I mean. Anyhow, this contains spoilers so don’t read further if you haven’t seen the episode yet.

Basically, Brianna is raped by the psychopathic dude who stole Claire’s ring. And Roger, poor Roger… after having a huge fight with Brianna he returns to track her down at Fraser’s Ridge. But Jaime mistakes him for the rapist. Ouch. More blood and gore to close this segment.

I love this show. Time travel has always fascinated me. And helmed by Ronald D. Moore, well, that’s a great shift for him. He’s also the genius behind the reimagined Battlestar Galactica, which for the most part I also really enjoyed.