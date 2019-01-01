Earthpages.org

Annual List of Words and Phrases to Banish ( + opinion)


Lake Superior State University has released its 43rd annual List of Words Banished From the Queen’s English for Mis-use, Over-use and General Uselessness. Here is the 2019 list, and some of the reasons cited by those who nominated the words:

Source: Annual List of Words and Phrases to Banish

Opinion: English is a rich, integrative and innovative language with countless, often subtle, connotations. For some university blockhead (or blockheads) to tell us what words and phrases we should and should not use just underscores how out of touch, unimaginative and irrelevant so many academics have become. It’s also a little bit arrogant and dictatorial.

By way of analogy, imagine hack painters telling Rembrandt, Renoir or Picasso which colors they should or should not use. To me, there really is no difference here. Life is complicated and the more words and phrases we have at our disposal to contribute to the dynamic of living, the better.

As one of the commentators on this article says, “use whatever words you want.”

Geez!

