THE Soviet Union took UFOs seriously with the KGB and the Soviet Defence Ministry dedicating units collecting and analysing information about paranormal activity, a bombshell documentary has revealed.

Source: Mind control SHOCK: How Soviet Union achieved ‘great success’ with PARANORMAL warfare | Weird | News | Express.co.uk

Opinion: If a deranged spy and/or kreaminal had psychic abilities they would likely play it down and do everything in their power to silence or marginalize anyone who knew.

The reason is pretty self-evident: They would be engaging in hostile or criminal activities injurious to an otherwise good, democratic country. And the last thing they’d want is to get caught and go to prison.

Not unlike an Old Testament prophet, an innocent whistleblower might try to alert people about the spy’s enhanced abilities and hostile intent. But their warning would be ignored.

The vast majority of people are not psychic, and it would be easy for the spy to reinforce the mistaken belief that the whistleblower was mad.

Just a fun little New Year’s oddity to ponder as you nurse your hangovers and maybe get ready for brunch at the local waffle or pancake house.

Happy New Year! 🙂