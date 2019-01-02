Bible Professor Claims Evolution Does Not Contradict Genesis…Or Does He? | + Opinion

A new book written by a scholar of Judaism specifically for evangelicals, claims to bridge the gap separating science and religion, in particular regarding the contradiction between evolution and Genesis.

Source: Bible Professor Claims Evolution Does Not Contradict Genesis…Or Does He?

+ Over the holidays I found myself explaining to people that I wasn’t against science but rather scientism. Science adheres to its own limits. If it does make projections or imaginative interpretations of results, good science clearly states them as such. It doesn’t pretend to be an arbiter of truth. Just theories.

And guess what?

Theories come and go. There are some really good books on this topic, if anyone wants to go deeper. Not only about the “hard” but also about the “soft” sciences. Feel free to comment if you’d like some suggestions for further reading…