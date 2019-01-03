In 1949, George Orwell looked 35 years ahead to write ‘1984.’ On the eve of 1984, a Canadian paper asked another famed sci-fi writer to do the same

Source: Isaac Asimov predicted home computers and space garbage by 2019 | The Times of Israel

+ Probably some younger folks don’t know who Isaac Asimov is. Back in the day he was about as big as you can get in the sci-fi and futurism world. Asimov not only came up with “laws” for AI in his fiction but also wrote serious science stuff. An amazing guy, although I must admit, I never found his fiction all that engaging. I was more an Arthur C. Clarke fan… another big sci-fi name receding in the mists of time. But some of my friends had braingasms over Asimov’s Foundation Trilogy (now the Foundation Series).

The Toronto Star, mentioned in the above article, still exists. It appeals to the widest demographic of readers in the city. At least it did before the web. These days I imagine it’s struggling like most print media. Star newspapers used to be the size of a folded over Inuit parka or two, now they’re bite-sized little things, getting smaller and smaller almost every month.