Mercury is the closest planet to the sun in our solar system. In the 20th century, our knowledge of Mercury was based mostly on three flybys made by the American probe Mariner 10 in 1974-75.

Another American probe, Messenger, did three flybys past Mercury in 2008 and 2009 and left its orbit around the Sun to orbit the planet between 2011 and 2015. Messenger was the first spacecraft to orbit Mercury. After running out of fuel, the probe crashed into the planet surface in April of 2015.

A current Mercury mission, BepiColombo, is headed by the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA). Its dual satellites are scheduled to arrive in December 2025.

The planet is believed to have a dense iron core. Mercury is also the name of an element—a silver-white metal and the only metal that takes liquid form at room temperature.

This unique quality of the element mercury fascinated medieval alchemists.

In Roman mythology, Mercury is the god of merchants and traders and also a swift messenger like the Greek Hermes. From this mythology, Merriam-Websters Dictionary lists these psychological attributes:

having qualities of eloquence, ingenuity, or thievishness attributed to the god Mercury or to the influence of the planet Mercury

characterized by rapid and unpredictable changeableness of mood <a mercurial temper>

In Greek myth, Hermes is a psychopomp who escorts the recently dead to the afterlife. For depth psychologists, he is a symbol that links the archetypes of the collective unconscious to ego awareness.¹

