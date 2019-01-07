“The question is: Is his love for Brianna greater than his desire to leave this all behind and go home?” executive producer Maril Davis tells The Hollywood Reporter of Roger’s chance to leave the past.

Source: ‘Outlander’ “The Deep Heart’s Core” Explained: Maril Davis interview | Hollywood Reporter

+ What stuck me most about this episode was the treatment of the Mohawks or rather, the Mohawk’s treatment of the Europeans.

This episode probably could not have been made in Canada, where First Nations people are often mythologized and not represented as full human beings. In this segment, we see Mohawks being impatient and cruel. They don’t give their prisoners enough water, even when there is enough to go around. One prisoner dies while bound to a tree, utterly exhausted after being tethered and dragged by a horse for many days.

The warlike Mohawk were feared across the region due to their brutal tactics and merciless way they treated captives.¹

No, we don’t see any charming tricksters, peace pipe ceremonies, and wise elders here. Just ordinary people on the move. Not really so different from the Europeans who ultimately would conquer and rip them off with bogus or violated treaties.

If you think I’m being harsh, just google “Mohawk enemies.” Mohawks fought battles with other First Nations peoples. It wasn’t all peace and love.

So it was interesting to see some nasty First Nations peoples in Outlander, just like we see a lot of nasty Europeans in the show.

Clearly no political correctness here. Political correctness is admirable when it protects real people from being hurt and upholds inalienable human rights. But when political correctness begins to rewrite history according to some government myth, the gloss tastes not sugary sweet but more like saccharin.

Genuine personal and collective growth never comes from misinformation and spin. It comes from dealing with reality.