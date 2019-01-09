‘hope is a dangerous thing for a woman like me to have – but i have it’

Source: Lana Del Rey just released the most Lana Del Rey song ever | Dazed

+ I liked Summertime Sadness quite a lot so thought I’d bookmark this story and give the song a try when I could find time. Turns out I was more than pleasantly surprised. Suddenly it’s 1967 again. Leonard Cohen, I thought.

Well, I was close but after reading the above article I realized that Del Rey was modeling the song after the tragic but brilliant Sylvia Plath.

For anyone who craves real melody, superb vocals and minimalism, I suggest checking out this tune.