In many countries, men are worse off

Source: Men ‘are more discriminated against than women,’ new study claims

+ I usually take these kinds of studies with a grain of salt because

bias in research is almost impossible to avoid

errors due to bias often become compounded from a study’s conception to conclusion, usually ending up with something more like myth than what most see as science

countless potential variables – often ignored – may play into discrimination

individuals will always differ from group averages

specific, real-life situations will always differ from a controlled setting

However, from my own lived experience it seems in some instances discrimination against men gets a free pass when it shouldn’t. So I found this headline interesting.

Anyone interested in bias within the social sciences should check this out: https://www.quirks.com/articles/9-types-of-research-bias-and-how-to-avoid-them. And for science in general: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bias

Of course, if you just want to mindlessly go along with the 21st century ‘church’ of science, don’t visit the above two links. Enjoy your bliss. Even if it is ignorant.