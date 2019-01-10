As U.S. President Donald Trump travels to the border in Texas to make the case for his $5.7 billion wall, landowner Eloisa Cavazos says she knows firsthand how the project will play out if the White House gets its way.

Source: Texas landowners prepare for wall fight; Trump to visit border | CBC News

+ This video has interesting scenery but CBC is often so incredibly biased that several accounts of those against are given with only one account of a person supporting a wall. Even the way the word “Trump” is pronounced is hardly unbiased. It’s as if they’re talking about a clown. To me, it seems many Canadians love to play the role of “liberal saviors” of the world. I think this is partly a kind of psychological compensation for a lack of effective economic, political and military power and partly just plain ignorance. Noble ideals are nice but we have a real world to deal with. And frankly, without the USA, Canada would probably already be in a fix like Ukraine.

Many Canadians do not appreciate this fact and harbor an unjust dislike for the USA. Don’t get me wrong. I love Canada and probably would never really want to leave permanently. There are some aspects of a liberal ideology that are worthwhile. But I think credit should be given where credit is due. Without the USA at our border, we’d be overrun by hostiles within weeks.

And that’s why the schmaltzy and biased CBC often doesn’t earn my respect—even if it does take my tax dollars.