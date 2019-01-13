Why it’s so hard to see our own ignorance, and what to do about it.

“I do think it’s a cultural issue that people are not willing to admit mistakes,” Rohrer says. “Our broader goal is to gently nudge the whole scientific system and psychology toward a different culture,” where it’s okay, normalized, and expected for researchers to admit past mistakes and not get penalized for it.

Source: Intellectual humility: the importance of knowing you might be wrong – Vox

+ I agree and not just with academia but with all aspects of life. If we simply admitted mistakes with a view toward correcting them, life would be much easier.

Sadly, however, some unenlightened or unhappy souls tend to hold on to and even broadcast others’ past mistakes to try to discredit or gain power over them.

There is an old religious saying that Satan always highlights our past mistakes whereas God writes them in sand.