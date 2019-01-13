Part of the job of a pastor or religious leader is to continually try to see as much as possible, and then step back to try to see more.

Source: Interfaith Voices: Why religion goes beyond belief | Local | democratherald.com

+ I agree with the thrust of this but part of me wonders if this kind of ‘American’ religion would really understand the more contemplative, mystical aspects of Christianity. That’s why concepts like intercession and discernment can be useful to help explain the less outwardly visible aspects of religious practice.

In Catholicism, which is a global religion, there arguably is more room for contemplation and mysticism – not to say it’s easy or fully understood there – than in some of the more hands-on types of religion found in Protestant denominations.