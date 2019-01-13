Mesopotamia in the Greek language means “land between the rivers” and in Saharan/Basque, “here [the rivers] flow lazily [after] a period of tumbling down the wild mountains.”

This exotic sounding description points to the ancient region lying between the Tigris and Euphrates rivers.

Mesopotamia has a complicated history. Roughly speaking, upper Mesopotamia belonged to the Assyrians, reaching from Baghdad to the Eastern Turkey foothills.

Lower Mesopotamia was home to the Sumerians and Babylonians, who settled from the alluvial plains at the top of the Persian Gulf to Baghdad.

The lower Mesopotamian area is thought to be the cradle of the world’s first cities, appearing around 5000 BCE. The early Mesopotamians had a complex religious tradition often mentioned – and usually denounced as paganism – in the Old and New Testaments of the Bible.

Mesopotamian religious beliefs had a pessimistic bent which later influenced some of the ancient Greek pessimists.

Most of the dead entered a shadowy, dusty underworld:

To the dark house…

To the house which none leave who have entered it,

To the road from which there is no way back,

To the house wherein the entrants are bereft of light,

Where dust is their fare and clay their food,

[Where] they see no light, residing in darkness…

[And where] over door and bolt is spread dust.¹

The Sumerians asked philosophical questions about the origins of life, their identity, and cosmology but the official answers, for the most part, came from with their myths. So the culture was arguably less about original thinking and more dependent on what the gods apparently conveyed. So they followed their monthly religious ceremonies without stirring up any unrest.

Jungians might be tempted to say that Sumerian religious thinking was consumed by archetypal energies instead the ego differentiating itself from these powerful forces.²

Ironically, the same argument could be made for much of 21st-century humanity. Today we have the hegemonic ‘Church’ of science which some thinkers and activists say peddles new, compelling myths for mankind. And it seems fewer and fewer people are willing or able to step outside of that shiny ideological box, hoodwinked as they are by glowing Photoshopped graphics and the captivating CGI that flashes across our HD TVs.³

Also similar to contemporary culture and quite unusual for the ancient world, Mesopotamian women had rights:

They could own property and, if they had good reason, get a divorce.4

All in all, Mesopotamia offers us a glimpse into the timeless realities of human ideology and politics. We are still relatively simple creatures who prefer to conform, fear to be outcast, and only express dissident or nonconformist views when it is deemed safe and productive to do so.

—

¹ Jack Finegan, Myth and Mystery: An Introduction to the Pagan Religions of the Biblical World (Baker Book House, 1989: 35).

² There likely were exceptions but as far as I know, these would have been seen as subversive, dangerous and probably kept private. Religion did change according to power and politics. Some ideas even seemed to contradict themselves. But standard responses to important theological questions were more about what the gods said instead of what some exceptional or intellectually oppressed individuals may have thought for themselves.

³ At first, I thought this was a ‘next generation being brainwashed by tech’ phenomenon. But that’s not quite right. Many older people also cannot seem to think as freely as they profess to.

4 http://lnr.li/kv7Ov

