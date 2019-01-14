They both married men called Brian, now they’re marrying each other

+ At first I thought, who cares? Canada has been legally accepting and marrying same-sex couples for quite a while now. But on reading the story I found it interesting that these two have not only transcended traditional gender barriers but also have kids from previous marriages and different ethnic backgrounds.

Bottom line?

Love has no bounds.