They both married men called Brian, now they’re marrying each other
Source: They both married men called Brian, now they’re marrying each other
+ At first I thought, who cares? Canada has been legally accepting and marrying same-sex couples for quite a while now. But on reading the story I found it interesting that these two have not only transcended traditional gender barriers but also have kids from previous marriages and different ethnic backgrounds.
Bottom line?
Love has no bounds.
Advertisements