Earlier today I looked over The Washington Post story “Here are 18 reasons Trump could be a Russian asset” but didn’t post it because I have an observational-historical and not so much direct interest in American politics.

I am Canadian, so am more concerned about possible foreign agents skimming taxes and controlling job opportunities in my own country. Also, the overall idea of The Post article seemed flawed because any secret agent is UNDERCOVER. As such, they project a false image and play the game in the country they are trying to subvert or occupy.

Take, for example, a hypothetical spy who tells a long, cock and bull story about how they apparently ‘escaped’ to Canada from a communist country. He or she would take great pains to try to fit in and show interest in all the latest Western tech and pop culture. They’d take a Western job, marry a nice but gullible Western wife or husband to solidify their cover, and the list goes on. The LAST thing they would do is raise suspicions by saying, “Wouldn’t it be nice if we could get along with Joe Communist.”

At least, I think this is how they would operate. It is also possible they could be super bluffers and play a kind of double game, showing measured respect for the hostile country which they are secretly spying for. But that would be pretty gutsy.

Bottom line is we can’t know for sure but I think Tucker Carlson has nailed it here. What’s going on in the States is not unlike what goes on in tyrannical regimes. Actually, to me, the USA looks a lot like ancient Rome. Hence my historical interest. It’s like watching Caesar get mobbed by the Senate on live TV.

Not to be missed. As Mark Twain once put it, “Truth is stranger than fiction.”