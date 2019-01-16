Earthpages.org is not affiliated with any the companies, organizations or projects mentioned in this blog entry. Before clicking on any of the links in this blog post you agree that Earthpages.org | Earthpages.ca is not liable for any damages that may be incurred from visiting these links or downloading the software they offer.

After a year of trying out stuff, it’s time to update this page. I’ve added new things and deleted some old stuff that either doesn’t work anymore or which has disappeared.

There are a few more online services and programs I’d still like to add. I’ll update again soon to list those. I’ve decided to leave out new Chrome, Android and iOS apps because, frankly, I don’t have much time and most people will probably want to discover new apps for themselves.

Media Players

VideoLAN – VLC media player Ever wanted to capture a still image from a video? Most free media players can't do it. This free program does it effortlessly. VLC also formats DVD playback in a variety of aspect ratios, which can be nice. And it plays FLAC audio files.

Video Search

Freemake – Jukebox that searches and organizes YouTube videos.

– Jukebox that searches and organizes YouTube videos. Blinkx Not really freeware because there’s nothing to download. But it’s free and a good alternative to YouTube and Google video searches.

Video Conversion

Freemake – Awesome and fast

– Awesome and fast Handbrake – Does some formats that Freemake can’t. Video enthusiasts can adjust things ’till they’re blue in the face!

– Does some formats that Freemake can’t. Video enthusiasts can adjust things ’till they’re blue in the face! Bink Video (RAD Video Tools) Converts digital video files into different formats. Especially useful if your digital camera writes Quicktime .MOV files. Bink/RAD will convert them into .AVI files, which Windows Movie Maker can import!

Image Editing/Digital Painting

Paint.Net – A reader suggests this. I’ve tried it and it is good. See comments area for more info.

Krita – Someone just recently tipped me off about this. I don’t see any text function. But it might be in there somewhere. Digital artists should give this a try. I can’t draw my way out of a wet paper bag. So this one isn’t too useful for me.

– Someone just recently tipped me off about this. I don’t see any text function. But it might be in there somewhere. Digital artists should give this a try. I can’t draw my way out of a wet paper bag. So this one isn’t too useful for me. Pixlr – This has three versions, each different. I like it way better than Instagram.

PhotoFiltre One of my favorite free photo editors with plug-ins, highlighting and "fade last effect" feature, much like Photoshop version 4. PF doesn't handle multiple layers like the GIMP but it's light and tasteful. Don't confuse this with PhotoFiltre Studio, which is not freeware.

PhotoScape This is a fantastic program with some great filters, fun photo stuff and useful text effects. I use this to rotate/level photos as I find it’s faster, easier and does a better job than anything else I’ve tried.

The GIMP GIMP stands for "GNU Image Manipulation Program." The GIMP just keeps getting better and better; features include text, drop shadow, bevels, layers, color replacement and lots of fine filters.

Gimphelp.org Some cool filters for the Gimp. While Photoshop 8bf filters may still be the industry standard, I find that using freeware opens me up to different graphics and artistic approaches I’d otherwise never try. You don’t have to be a rocket scientist to install these filters. Just read the instructions and enjoy.

Gimphelp.org Some cool filters for the Gimp. While Photoshop 8bf filters may still be the industry standard, I find that using freeware opens me up to different graphics and artistic approaches I'd otherwise never try. You don't have to be a rocket scientist to install these filters. Just read the instructions and enjoy.

Virtual Photographer This is a great program for enhancing photos, compatible with the GIMP and other commercial software.

Photo Pos Pro Visually nice to look at, has some good effects and handles layers.

Photobie I don’t use this one too much but it has some good filters and is under steady development. Like anything else, software preference is a pretty personal thing. Definitely worth a try.

Photobie I don't use this one too much but it has some good filters and is under steady development. Like anything else, software preference is a pretty personal thing. Definitely worth a try.

LightBox Solid performer. Free version touches up pics nicely with minimum of effort.

UnFREEz Creates animated gifs almost effortlessly, preserves transparency, and does a much better job (in terms of image quality) than MS gif animator.

EZGIF.com

Easy Thumbnails This easily creates good, sharp thumbnails.

Easy Thumbnails This easily creates good, sharp thumbnails.

Vector Magic

Inkscape Good for making banners, working with fonts and converting bitmap to vector graphics.

AntiVirus, Junk and Spyware Removal

AntiVir A nice antivirus program from Germany with frequent free updates.

AdAware A 'too good to be true' program for detecting and cleaning invasive ads and malware that can slow down your computer. With free updates and lots of options.

Advanced SystemCare a visitor and it seems very powerful. But some may find it too aggressive and Gizmo's Freeware says some have reported errors after using. I've tested this out and so far have had no probs with WinXP. It gets stuff CCleaner doesn't, and vice versa.

a visitor and it seems very powerful. But some may find it too aggressive and Gizmo’s Freeware says some have reported errors after using. I’ve tested this out and so far have had no probs with WinXP. It gets stuff CCleaner doesn’t, and vice versa. CCleaner Fantastic program for cleaning junk files from your hard drive with frequent updates. Also useful for fixing registry integrity and blocking unwanted Windows startup programs. Use with extreme caution and don’t even think about going past the default settings unless you know what you’re doing!

Glary Utilities a visitor; still testing…

a visitor; still testing… Malwarebytes

Panda Cloud Antivirus Antivirus is available in cloud format, so say goodbye to those irritating virus definition updates.

s Antivirus is available in cloud format, so say goodbye to those irritating virus definition updates. Revo Uninstaller Uninstalling programs with Windows uninstaller can be like having a door-to-door salesman or woman leave muddy footprints on your carpet. Meaning… all sorts of junk stays on your computer. Revo seems to do a very good job at overcoming that. Scans deep to get the junk files normally left behind.

FTP

FileZilla FTP freeware. This is another “too good to be true” program with frequent updates. It just seems to be getting better and better.

Making Web Pages

Free Gifs and Animations Lots of good stuff.

KomPozer Apparently some techies didn't like the fact that the buggy but very promising Nvu went into stasis. So they continued where Nvu left off. Great job! From my preliminary test it seems this might be the best totally free WYSIWYG editor around.

Apparently some techies didn’t like the fact that the buggy but very promising Nvu went into stasis. So they continued where Nvu left off. Great job! From my preliminary test it seems this might be the best totally free WYSIWYG editor around. Amaya A free WYSIWYG html editor. It’s a good, straightforward product that would probably fit the needs of basic to intermediate users. Also has some cool special characters.

Evrsoft First Page is a free WYSIWYG editor (with a 5 sec. nag screen). It has advanced features but, as others have said, the last version I tested was a touch slow and, on my computer, a bit buggy. Still, I've used it with great results. (And it might have been updated since I wrote this particular entry in May 2008).

Making Music / Audio Production

Kristal Audio Engine This is a great program for sound recording in a multi-track format. It’s like a software version of the old Fostex and Tascam cassette recorders. Handles up to 16 audio tracks with effects, copy/cut and paste, bouncing and room for expansion. Although Kristal has been criticized for tracks not being in sync, spending a bit of time at the friendly user forum solved the issue for me.

Audacity – This is THE program for freeware sound recording.

– This is THE program for freeware sound recording. Reaper Reaper isn’t free but is a 60 day demo. After that, a nagscreen reminds you that it’s not free. This is a great program for music producers if you are willing to look elsewhere for VST plugins (like KVR, Vst4Free or the very helpful Bedroom Producer’s Blog).

Reaper Reaper isn't free but is a 60 day demo. After that, a nagscreen reminds you that it's not free. This is a great program for music producers if you are willing to look elsewhere for VST plugins (like KVR, Vst4Free or the very helpful Bedroom Producer's Blog).

FL Studio Somewhat like Reaper, FL Studio isn't free but some features continue to work in the demo version. The cool guitar plugin Slayer, for instance, seems to work without limitation in the free demo version. Other plugins cut in and out.

LMMS This seems really promising. It used to only work on Linux. But it's now Windows-friendly. LMMS is mostly about midi, but you can import recorded audio files as samples. So vocalists might want to try Audacity first, or something like that. This program is fairly basic but has its own charm. I did a really quick, silly thing (posted here) while learning it. I never got much further than that!

Asio4All So you're new to audio production and your tracks are out of sync, or there's way too much delay between hitting your MIDI keyboard and hearing a sound (called "latency"). Enter Asio4All. The genuine Asio driver is made, I believe, by Steinberg and is copyright material. But many people seem to use Asio4All, which I guess is some kind of approximation of the real thing. Perhaps it's like generic drugs vs. name brands. It comes bundled with the FL Studio demo and is at CNET, so it's got to be okay.

Synthmaster Player This really stands out. It's free, uncrippled, and great.

This really stands out. It’s free, uncrippled, and great. VST Resources There are a lot great free VST plugins. If you want to find them all, try Google but beware… some sites seem hokey and may host apps with PUP (potentially unwanted programs) and/or praise stuff that doesn’t really sound that good. The sites I use most often are Vst4Free, KVR, and Bedroom Producer’s Blog.

Music Listening / Audio Conversion

Winamp Music and video player with a 10-band equalizer and preamp to make music come alive. Winamp disappears and reappears. Seems some enthusiasts have recently brought it back. I think it originally was coded by the same guy who does Reaper. Very bright guy.

Live 365.com No download streaming radio portal. Impressive selection of genres.

Internet Radio I like Smooth Jazz Florida but there are many, MANY stations to enjoy

I like Smooth Jazz Florida but there are many, MANY stations to enjoy RadioTime

AudioGrabber Handles WAV and MP3 formats. Audiophiles will probably know that WAV files sound better but are huge. MP3’s are “sonically acceptable” and take up less space for iPods, etc. There are several free grabbers out there but I find this one sounds bigger and fatter than the others I’ve tested. Some audiophiles may like that, others may not.

Xrecode This is great for converting to FLAC (a "lossless" format that sounds just as good as WAV with about 45% smaller file size) and many other formats, including Mp3.

This is great for converting to FLAC (a “lossless” format that sounds just as good as WAV with about 45% smaller file size) and many other formats, including Mp3. Freemake – Nice user interface but flac to mp3 conversion test took 5 to 6 times longer than xrecode (which was listed here way before it caught on at CNET, etc).

Create RSS Feeds

FeedSpring Web publishers can use this to generate their own RSS feeds.

Get News with RSS

Feedreader One of the better online solutions

Inoreader Ditto

Feedly Free version is limited but still pulls in news others might not

Free version is limited but still pulls in news others might not RSS Bandit

Quite RSS

Bandwidth Monitoring

Scanning, File Conversion, PDF



Multitasking

Web Browsing and Tools

K-Meleon . You can customize this lightweight browser and bring old computers back to life (because it is so light on resources). Just don't shop or put any sensitive data thru it. It's not as secure as the big browsers.

Volumouse Adjust volume while streaming media or music

X-Mouse Button Control another great volume control

another great volume control Real VNC

No Machine Access another computer remotely – two-way audio (wow!) but for me not quite as fast as Real VNC

Access another computer remotely – two-way audio (wow!) but for me not quite as fast as Real VNC Splashtop Personal

Shut Down Timer – I use this with an old WinXP computer not sure if it works with other OS but it’s portable and light.

iOS Related

Syncios Transfers media files (including video) directly from PC to iPad and other iOS devices—without having to jailbreak. I couldn’t get it to work on Windows 7 64 at first. But after following the help steps and my own good sense, it works fine. The joy of this is that you can transfer media to your iOS device without having to waste bandwidth (and time) thru iTunes (which was a hassle to instal on Windows 7 64) or dropbox.

So that’s it for now. What apps do you like? Any hidden gems that you’d like to share? Drop us a line in the comments area. 🙂

