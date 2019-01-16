The underlying paradox of neuroscience research on meditation.

Source: What the Neuroscience of Meditation Does and Doesn’t Show | Psychology Today

+ I think neuroscience is okay studying spirituality if it admits its limits.

When researchers glibly interpret or extrapolate findings with little or no practical experience to back up their claims, they depart from science and run into scientism.

If scientists simply say there is a correlation between certain contemplative practices and observed brain activity, then I would probably agree, providing the study is sound and replicable.

But spirituality is far more complicated than observed correlations.

Most scientific studies say little or nothing about the quality – specifically, numinosity – of personal experience and how this may differ among subjects.

By way of analogy, if I observe people raising cups to their mouths and afterward observe that all the cups are empty, I can safely say the people have been drinking. However, I do not know what they have drunk nor how the liquid actually tasted to each individual.

Did they all drink the same drink? Or maybe different beverages?

So it is with correlations between contemplation and measurable brain activity. We have no way to get inside another’s head to experience what they actually experience.

While most Vulcans may disagree, we mere humans must admit uncertainty.

Many scientists and popular writers overlook this pretty obvious point. Just because people are clever in one area does not guarantee they are smart in another.