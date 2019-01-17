The pages campaigned for months creating and sharing stories that were fake, said Facebook.

As well as more general subjects, these pages also regularly wrote about protest movements, anti-Nato sentiment and anti-corruption efforts.

Source: Facebook tackles Russians making fake news stories – BBC News

+ So they got caught trying to advance fake info. I wonder how many Russian agents deployed in foreign countries lead fake lives, tell fake stories to their gullible spouses, and what cost that might have on decent, law-abiding citizens.

Canada has a reputation for being welcoming and friendly to newcomers, which is commendable. But what if a small percentage of those newcomers are highly educated but not friendly to our democratic way of life and, worse, become part of the Canadian establishment? Fixing problems due to espionage becomes a huge problem when hostile, educated spies begin to shape domestic policies.

I suggested this serious possibility many years ago to a few friends. Some, I imagine, thought I was paranoid. I hope with more evidence out now about the prevalence of fakes and hostile, criminal spies the authorities – and innocents in the know – will take notice and more importantly, the necessary action to ensure that our country remains “strong and free.”