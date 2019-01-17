Cybercrime has become a recurrent phrase during these turbulent times — one that has ceased circling on the periphery of the public consciousness and has instead barrelled into the mainstream.

Source: ‘Hacking started as a hobby. Now it’s big business’ | Ireland | The Times

+ It seems there two main types of hackers:

Those who go for big targets like credit card info stored in banks or superstores. And then there are the “little hackers” who sit behind their computer screens, obsessively taking in others’ private correspondence and activity.

I would venture to guess that some of these “little hackers” have no real life of their own and maybe even get a strange, erotic kick out of reading others’ private web activity.

Who would these unhappy misfits be?

It doesn’t really matter. We know they are out there, trying to fill a hole in their souls and living out sad, secondhand lives by watching others’ happiness and success.

Fantasy is healthy when recognized as such and kept in check. Just ask any Star Trek or Game of Thrones fan.

But when someone doesn’t even know they are living a fantasy life by obsessively peering into others’ real lives, I don’t see any good or, for that matter, holy in it. (Let’s not suppose “religious” people are immune to hacking).

To me, these individuals behave like third-rate losers and the primary feeling I have is one of personal disgust.