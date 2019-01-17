Reuters/Faisal Al Nasser A recently published report suggests a new method for measuring gender inequality.The report suggests that men are falling behind women in 91 of the 134 countries being studied.That result largely reflects that women have longer life spans than men in most countries.A pair of researchers recently published a report outlining an alternative measure of gender inequality.The paper, by Gigster Stoet of the University of Essex and David Geary of the University of Missouri, was published in the PLOS ONE journal, and aimed to make a simpler measure of gender inequality than existing indexes.

