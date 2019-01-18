People with low self-esteem are more likely to seek support from an intimate partner in a manner that tends to backfire, according to new research in Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin.



+ I would go a step further. I’d say we unconsciously select intimate partners to further develop or work out our own unconscious contents.

Carl Jung published an essay called “Marriage as a Psychological Relationship” (1925/6) in which he says much the same thing. At a time when wives and children were mostly viewed as property, we can see that Jung was progressive in more ways than one.