Last spring, Marketplace host Charlsie Agro and her identical twin sister, Carly, bought DNA ancestry kits from five of the most popular companies in the industry. Find out why some of the results they received left a team of computational biologists at Yale University baffled.

Source: Twins get some ‘mystifying’ results when they put 5 DNA ancestry kits to the test | CBC News

+ For those who still believe in the “Church” of Science read the above. You’d think that with something as apparently cut and dried as DNA these identical twins would not have received different results from different tests.

But they did.

How much more anomalous data must I present to shake the new 21st-century dogmatists out of their daze?