A long time ago I decided to emphasize my WordPress incarnation of Earthpages because WordPress seemed to have more features than Blogger. But I have been at Blogger since 2001 and always hoped to develop that too.

Today I found the answer.

One of my RSS readers makes it really easy to post directly to Blogger. So I’ll be posting more alternative headlines at Blogger from today onward. I’ll also be developing its rather barebones layout too.

Check it out!

When I’m not operating through a remote desktop app (which is less secure) I’ll reassign the earthpages.ca domain to the new (old) blogger site. So it will be Earthpages.ca, very soon.