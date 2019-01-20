Star Trek Discovery has returned for another season.

I’ll probably always be a Trekkie, no matter how good or bad the spinoffs get.

Watching Star Trek: The Original Series (TOS) reruns after school with friends has become a permanent fixture in some of my happier childhood memories.

I was the kid who would tune out in class and draw pictures of the USS Enterprise in my notebook. At home I got magic markers out and drew phaser beams on slide photos, using tape to make sure the beam was straight. For those raised in the digital age, photos used to come in either prints or slides; slides had better quality but were a hassle to view.

With these years of fandom behind me, my reaction to the recent episode “Brother” was mixed. I simply love the character Michael Burnham and the knockout actor (Sonequa Martin-Green) who portrays her. And James Frain as Sarek stands out. He’s probably better than the original Sarek.

The portrayal of Captain Pike is adequate but not quite up to the late Jeffrey Hunter’s precedent. All the rest are perfectly adequate. No complaints with the actors.

Pike has replaced Jason Isaacs as Captain Gabriel Lorca, whom I thought was fantastic. It was nice to have a quirky, messed up captain for a change. But I guess the average viewer just couldn’t handle that reality. (Isaacs was also in the Showtime series Brotherhood. If you haven’t seen him in that, check it out.)

Most lacking in Discovery’s episode “Brother” is the humor and originality of TOS. Tilly’s stream of consciousness chattering is cute but not really funny. And an alien blowing their nose onto someone they don’t like also isn’t funny—just crass.

Discovery devoted its first season to the Klingons, which to me was a bore. In TOS, Klingons were just one of many enemies. They were fun when they appeared but there were also Romulans, Tholians and several other races and beings who sometimes assumed different forms. To latch onto the Klingons was overkill and prolonged tedium. Subtitles worked for Game of Thrones but not for Discovery.

So thank God that war is over. Hopefully, we won’t see the Klingons for a while.

Another beef with Discovery is the reliance on comic book action sequences. How many sparks and crashing towers did we see in the last episode?

In TOS one punch, karate chop or Vulcan nerve pinch could knock a person out. Fake, yes. But it’s all fantasy. Excessive, flashy action scenes weren’t needed because there was a good story to be told and the creators didn’t want or need to waste precious time on boring action shots.

Star Trek Enterprise fell into a similar trap when its ratings began to slide. Zip-zap phaser battles seemed like a desperate attempt to make the show more exciting. But these juvenile sequences only had the opposite effect. The series didn’t last too long.

Hopefully, the people behind Discovery will learn the same lesson: Cheap, silly action isn’t enough.

Otherwise, I can see this series going the same way as Enterprise.

Nowhere.