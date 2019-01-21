The consensus: it’s not just Futurism readers who hate the idea of space billboards — scientists are worried about the concept as well.

Source: Experts Respond to Orbiting Space Billboards: “Harmful”

+ I couldn’t agree more. We must collectively make sure this does not happen. I imagine cocky lawyers will argue that we can see satellites from space so it’s only a matter of degree to make the move to space ads.

However, satellites are necessary. Ads are not. So it’s not just a matter of degree but instead one of kind.

We must stop this.