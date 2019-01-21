St. Michael is one of the four archangels and mentioned in Jewish, Christian and Islamic scriptures. He is generally regarded as the militant leader of God’s heavenly army against Satan and his hellish powers of evil.

The St. Michael Prayer is prayed by Catholics worldwide for protection against darkness and deception:

St. Michael the Archangel, defend us in battle; Be our protection against the wickedness and snares of the devil. May God rebuke him, we humbly pray, and do thou O Prince of the heavenly host, by the power of God, cast into hell Satan and all the other evil spirits who prowl through the world seeking the ruin of souls. Amen.

The prayer is said to have been written by Pope Leo XIII who, falling into a swoon while conferring with the Cardinals, had a vision of the Catholic Church besieged by demons but victoriously defended by Michael and the heavenly host (angels in service of God).

At the recently renovated St. Michael’s Cathedral in Toronto Canada, the statue of St. Michael, along with two other angels flanking him, is more far more prominent than the crucifix upon which Christ died. And at the close of the Mass, the St. Michael Prayer is given.

From reading the glossy brochure about the (reportedly) $128 million reno, it almost seems that whoever was responsible wanted to display new Italian handmade statues instead of highlighting Christ’s sacrifice. As for saying the St. Michael prayer immediately after receiving the Eucharist, I find this somewhat anticlimactic and, for me, a bit out of order.

It’s about Christ, not St. Michael. By way of analogy, putting St. Michael first is like elevating a military general over the US President. Nobody would stand for that, not even in the age of Trump. And how much worse it is when an angel is given visual dominance over Christ, whom for Catholics is the Son of God and part of the Holy Trinity (which means He is God).

